Burnley are now just a point behind Eveton after beating Southampton at Turf Moor.

Interim manager Mike Jackson believes the strength of the Burnley squad could see them survive in the Premier League at Everton's expense.

The Clarets moved within a point of the 17th-placed Toffees last night with a 2-0 defeat of Southampton at Turf Moor.

Burnley have picked up four points in two games since making the shock decision to sack long-time boss Sean Dyche.

And if they avoid defeat to Wolves on Sunday, Everton will be pushed into the drop zone before the Merseyside derby against Liverpool later in the afternoon.

Jackson insists he's not made drastic changes while holding the reins as Burnley’s search for a new permanent manager continues.

He believes the players have ‘remembered’ they are of top-flight quality.

Jackson said: “I think it’s something that comes with confidence, from the West Ham game, a good start tonight, the crowd are with you and you start feeling better about yourself.

“But there's been no massive change, they've just remembered who they are, they are Premier League players and they’ve come together.

“It gives the lads a massive lift, for the work they’ve put in, not since I've been doing it, throughout the season, credit to them. They’ve come together with what's happened.