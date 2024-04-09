Andros Townsend has slammed the Premier League for a making a mockery of the competition after deducting two points from Everton. Townsend, who played 27 times for Everton, currently plays for Luton Town who have benefited from the penalty. Sean Dyche’s side have dropped one place in the table to 16th and sit just two points ahead of the relegation zone despite earning a win over Burnley at the weekend.

Everton were found guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules which state that clubs are allowed to lose £105m over three years but an independent commission found Everton breached that by £16.6m for the three-year period to 2022-23. An appeal has already been set in motion by the Toffees but, according to experts, a decision may not come until after the end of the current league season - and Townsend has criticised the Premier League for their actions.

“I think it makes a mockery of the Premier League.” He said on BBC Sport’s Football Daily podcast. “I’m not advocating teams to get deductions or have points back, or what have you. When you announce the charge, you have to be certain. If there is an appeals committee, why don’t the Premier League say ‘We have our case, Everton you put your case together, and we go straight to the appeals committee’. Why are we doing this one charge, this one points deductions and then we’re going to the appeals committee? It doesn’t make sense.”