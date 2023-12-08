Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admitted that Anthony Gordon was trying too hard as his latest return to Everton ended in disaster.

Gordon came through the academy ranks at Goodison Park and made 78 appearances for the Toffees. However, he was sold to Newcastle for up to £45 million in January 2022 with his exit under a cloud. The forward only came on as a late substitute in the Magpies' 4-1 win at L4 last season.

He's since become a key player at St James' Park, scoring six goals and recording five assists in 13 Premier League appearances this campaign ahead of coming back to L4. However, Gordon failed to make an impact as Everton earned a brilliant 3-0 victory to move out of the relegation zone. He had one chance when the game was goalless after picking James Tarkowski of possession but lacked composure and shot into the arms of Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Howe reckons that Gordon was going overboard in his bid to impress against his former club. Speaking at his post-match press conference when asked if Gordon was trying too hard, the Newcastle supremo replied: "That's a fair reflection. Anthony coming back here is a huge moment for him. He had some really big moments in the game, especially in the second half. It wasn't through the lack of trying, he probably was the opposite. "But he has been magnificent for us in recent weeks and he's got a huge part to play for us in recent weeks."

Everton created several chances in the first half but couldn't put the ball in the back of the net - a story of their form at Goodison this season. But in the 79th minute, Dwight McNeil conjured the opening goal for the Toffees before Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto were on target to confirm all three points.

Howe admitted that McNeil's intervention proved key. He added: “The game was there for us to win in the second half after an even first half. I don’t think we played particularly well.

