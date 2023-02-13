“It’s just bad!” Fans react to Jordan Pickford’s mistake in the Merseyside derby

The Everton goalkeeper has come under heavy criticism for his role in Liverpool’s opener.

Everton’s goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has come under fire for his poor positioning that allowed Liverpool to open the scoring in the Merseyside derby.

Mohamed Salah finished off a swift counter-attack which was led by Darwin Nunez, as the Uruguayan’s left-footed cross found Salah unmarked in the middle, who fired it past the oncoming Pickford.

Everton themselves had just hit the post at the other end, as James Tarkowski’s powerful header came off the post in what was a blistering sequence of play.

However, Pickford’s positioning has come under criticism, as he allowed Salah a strike at a seemingly open goal. The Everton keeper certainly has to do better and fans across the country are reacting to the biggest moment in the game so far.

One fan condemned Pickford’s moment of madness by saying: “That’s a remarkably bad piece of goalkeepering from Pickford.”

Another fan echoed those feelings with a more analytical view: “It’s rare to see that kind of error at the top. They might miss a kick or slip over, but you don’t really see judgement calls that poor at this level. Quite amazing.”

Whilst another took aim at his international status: “Pickford Engand No 1???? Rubbish positioning!”