'It's just bizarre' - Sean Dyche gives brutally honest verdict on Everton's loss against West Ham
Sean Dyche rued Everton's persistent profligacy as they fell to a 3-1 loss against West Ham United.
The Toffees are winless in 10 Premier League games as they were punished by the Hammers at Goodison Park. The hosts had a total of 22 shots on goal - and 11 on target - yet somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.
Beto missed a first-half penalty for Everton before he opened the scoring in the 56th minute. Kurt Zouma equalised for West Ham but the Blues got back on the front foot, although they could not find a way to retake the lead.
Then in stoppage-time, Dyche's troops were duly taught a lesson as Tomas Soucek's fine finish earned the Hammers all three points before Edson Alvarez compounded Everton's frustrations.
It was a familiar story for the Toffees, who are without a league triumph for more than two months. Speaking at his post-match press conference, an irked Dyche demanded his players to start taking responsibility in the final third.
The Everton manager said: "The responsibility is on us, it's as simple as that. I think sometimes, rightly so, the chances we have created, the mentality to keep doing that - we have done that again today and don't win a game. That's our responsibility.
"I can't keep talking about chances, 22 we had, 11 on target, you have got to score goals and more than one when you're doing that kind of work. It's a responsibility of everyone. I'm looking at the talent we have got and it just seems an odd thing how we're not scoring more goals - it's just bizarre.
"They're a good outfit West Ham but we're controlling the game, go 1-0 up. Unfortunately, Beto misses a penalty but he stuck at it, scores a great goal and was fatiguing, I thought his performance was good. We're controlling the game, the chances we're creating you've got to go and score the second and if you score a second, it's a long way back for any team in the Premier League.
"It's a good goal the second goal, to be fair, a good strike. Defensively, we were pretty solid, there's no lack of effort or anything but we've got to score goals. I can talk about xG, quality, I can talk about everything but you can't be naïve in football, you've got to go and do it. That's the responsibility I've just said to the players and that's everyone, not just the centre-forwards. Everyone is allowed to score a goal so everyone has got to go out with the mentality to score a goal."