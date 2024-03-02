Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, gestures during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on March 02, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche rued Everton's persistent profligacy as they fell to a 3-1 loss against West Ham United.

The Toffees are winless in 10 Premier League games as they were punished by the Hammers at Goodison Park. The hosts had a total of 22 shots on goal - and 11 on target - yet somehow snatched defeat from the jaws of victory.

Beto missed a first-half penalty for Everton before he opened the scoring in the 56th minute. Kurt Zouma equalised for West Ham but the Blues got back on the front foot, although they could not find a way to retake the lead.

Then in stoppage-time, Dyche's troops were duly taught a lesson as Tomas Soucek's fine finish earned the Hammers all three points before Edson Alvarez compounded Everton's frustrations.

It was a familiar story for the Toffees, who are without a league triumph for more than two months. Speaking at his post-match press conference, an irked Dyche demanded his players to start taking responsibility in the final third.

The Everton manager said: "The responsibility is on us, it's as simple as that. I think sometimes, rightly so, the chances we have created, the mentality to keep doing that - we have done that again today and don't win a game. That's our responsibility.

"I can't keep talking about chances, 22 we had, 11 on target, you have got to score goals and more than one when you're doing that kind of work. It's a responsibility of everyone. I'm looking at the talent we have got and it just seems an odd thing how we're not scoring more goals - it's just bizarre.

"They're a good outfit West Ham but we're controlling the game, go 1-0 up. Unfortunately, Beto misses a penalty but he stuck at it, scores a great goal and was fatiguing, I thought his performance was good. We're controlling the game, the chances we're creating you've got to go and score the second and if you score a second, it's a long way back for any team in the Premier League.