Everton have allegedly breached Premier League profit and sustainability rules.

Kieran Maguire has suggested Everton may have been referred to an independent commission for an alleged breach of the Premier League rules in the 2021-22 season rules due to a transfer that took them ‘beyond financial fair play limits’.

The Toffees have strongly defended the allegations and insisted they’ve provided financial information to the Premier League ‘in an open and transparent manner’.

Everton have posted losses of £372 million over the past three years - with clubs allowed a maximum of £105 million in the same period.

The case will now be heard by an independent commission.

Maguire, a football finance expert and lecturer at the University of Liverpool, believes that if the club are found guilty then there are several punishments possible. They range from a telling-off to a points deduction.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Maguire said: “We do know Everton lost £372 million in the three years before 21-22. The limit for financial fair play purposes is £105 million. Everton put in a significant claim in regards to Covid and they've got infrastructure costs in regard to the new stadium.

“The Premier League comment was in regards to season 21-22 where, by all accounts, Everton have been working in conjunction with the Premier League and effectively operating under a business plan where everything has to be approved.

“I have heard from sources on Merseyside, but not from the club I have to hasten, that this is in relation to a transfer which potentially took Everton above the FFP limit. This is the bone of contention at present.

"As far as the Premier League handbook is concerned, a commission has an unlimited tariff which can be levelled against a club should it be proven to be guilty. Remember, at present Everton are innocent of all things.

“That, therefore, could go from a finger-wagging [if] you’ve not kept your account particularly well, it could be a fine, it could be a squad cap, it could be a wage cap and I think the next tariff would be a points deduction.”

An Everton statement on the allegation said: Everton Football Club is disappointed to hear of the Premier League’s decision to refer an allegation of a breach of Profit & Sustainability regulations to an independent commission for review.

“The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

“Everton is prepared to robustly defend its position to the commission. The Club has, over several years, provided information to the Premier League in an open and transparent manner and has consciously chosen to act with the utmost good faith at all times.