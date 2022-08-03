Dominic Calvert-Lewin will not be available against Chelsea and Aston Villa as Everton assess his injury.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the Toffees boss is unsure how long the striker will be sidelined for amid reports Calvert-Lewin will be out for three months.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calvert-Lewin, 25, suffered a ‘freak’ knee issue in training.

Everton’s medical department are now assessing the England international’s problem.

It’s certainly a blow for Calvert-Lewin, who missed the vast majority of last term because of injury.

He will miss Chelsea’s visit to Goodison Park on Saturday and the trip to Aston Villa the following week.

What’s been said

As reported by Sky Sports News, Lampard said: "He's had an injury in training.

“It was a bit of a freak injury in a simple passing action. He felt a little bit of an issue with the outside of his knee but we're assessing it.

“I'm not here to give you an absolute time frame on when he'll be back.

“I’ve read some reports and rumours and people are just guessing the injury and length of time - but we don’t know.

“We’re hoping it’s weeks at the moment but don’t yet know that information.