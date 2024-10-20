Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton earned a 2-0 victory but Ipswich Town had a penalty overturned after a VAR review.

Kieran McKenna rued the ‘inexplicable’ decision for Ipswich Town to be denied a penalty in their loss to Everton.

The Toffees delivered a 2-0 triumph against the Tractor Boys to stretch their unbeaten streak in the Premier League to four matches. Iliman Ndiaye and Michael Keane were on target in the first half at Portman Road.

But when Everton led by a single goal, Ipswich were awarded penalty after Jack Clarke went down inside the area. However, on-field referee Michael Oliver was recommended by VAR to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. Oliver overturned his decision as it was deemed that Clarke kicked the back of Blues forward Dwight McNeil’s leg.

However, McKenna was left fuming by the decision. And he revealed that he held talks with Oliver after the encounter - and the official agreed with the Tractor Boys boss. Via the Ipswich Star, McKenna said: "I find it inexplicable really how it can be overruled.

"At the time it looked like a penalty. Of course I'm saying that from an Ipswich lens, but Jack dribbled past a couple of players, is about to shoot, there's every chance it's a goal and Dwight McNeil lunges across the line of the ball, right when he's on his back swing.

"Of course you can say then that it's Jack's foot that strikes Dwight McNeil, but Dwight McNeil lunges across the line of the ball in the penalty area which I don't think you can do as a defender. He hasn't touched the ball, he's not even made an attempt to play the ball and he's stopped Jack taking his shot.

"So I think it's a penalty. I understand how it's one that you could possibly debate, but what I can't understand is that, from all the directives we've had and everything I've experienced so far, unless it's a clear and obvious error then it won't be reviewed and the referee's decision on field will stand. That's for good reason, because the referee has the best view and he can also feel the action at full speed.

"So I think it's a really poor decision for that to be identified as a clear and obvious error. I've spoken to Michael downstairs, we had a respectful conversation and, to be honest, he saw it how I saw it. We both agreed that Dwight McNeil stepped across the line of the ball as Jack Clarke's about to shoot. But he said when you're getting information fed into your ear then it's difficult to go against that. I don't think he should have been put into that position by the VAR.

"Everyone who knows me knows I don't speak about referees, I don't want to spend most of the season talking about VAR, but I am conscious that if I don't do it then it can go against us if other clubs are speaking a lot. I do think we had a really poor one go against us today."