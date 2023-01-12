Register
Iwobi, Garner, Patterson: full Everton injury list and potential returns - gallery

Everton injury news ahead of the clash against Southampton at Goodison Park.

By Will Rooney
7 minutes ago

Everton prepare for a huge clash against Southampton in the Premier League this weekend.

The Toffees head into the Goodison Park encounter sitting 18th in the table and have won just one of their previous 10 top-flight matches.

Pressure has cranked up on Frank Lampard, although fans are disgruntled about the ongoing situation at the club in general. There were chants of ‘sack the board’ in losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United. Meanwhile, a sit-in protest is planned after the Southampton game after more than 67 fan and social media groups have come together to form the #AllTogetherNow campaign.

Still, supporters are desperate for Everton to deliver three points against basement side Southampton and move clear of the relegation battle.

Ahead of the entounter, here’s the latest on the injury front.

1. Alex Iwobi - ankle

The midfielder suffered ankle ligament damage in last week’s FA Cup loss to Man Utd. He’s been ruled out for three weeks. Potential return game: Arsenal (H), Saturday 4 February.

2. James Garner - back

The summer signing from Man Utd has endured somewhat of a stuttering maiden season at Goodison. He’s set to be out of action until the end of the month and then will need training to get up to speed. Potential return game: Liverpool (A), Monday 13 February.

3. Michael Keane - unspecified

The defender picked up what Lampard described as a small knee issue in the warm-up before the 1-1 draw at Man City on New Year’s Eve and has missed four games. Potential return game: N/A.

4. Nathan Patterson - knee

The right-back sustained a medial ligament injury in the 4-1 loss to Brighton and is out for six weeks. Potential return game: Leeds (H), Saturday 18 February.

