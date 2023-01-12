The Toffees head into the Goodison Park encounter sitting 18th in the table and have won just one of their previous 10 top-flight matches.

Pressure has cranked up on Frank Lampard, although fans are disgruntled about the ongoing situation at the club in general. There were chants of ‘sack the board’ in losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester United. Meanwhile, a sit-in protest is planned after the Southampton game after more than 67 fan and social media groups have come together to form the #AllTogetherNow campaign.