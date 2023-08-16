Jack Harrison believes that Evertn are the right club for him to ‘thrive’ after signing on a season-long loan.

The forward moved to the Toffees from Leeds United earlier this week. Following the Whites’ relegation from the Premier League, Harrison was keen to continue playing in the top flight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Aston Villa were also reportedly interested in signing Harrison. But he’s confident that Goodison Park is the correct place for him.

Speaking to Everton’s club website, Harrison - who scored 34 goals in 206 appearances for Leeds in the past five seasons - said: “It came down to a lot of people here at the club and the direction the club wants to go in. We came to the consensus this would be the best place for me to thrive.

“From the beginning, the manager expressed how much he wanted me. It was a difficult period last season but, after speaking with people, the club is in a really positive position and heading in the right direction.

“I know the first game [against Fulham] was unfortunate but there was a lot of good things that came out of that game and I’m hoping to contribute to that. Speaking with everyone here, experiencing what it’s like at the club and the facility [at Finch Farm] really emphasised that so I’m super excited and just ready to get going.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harrison is currently recovering from a hip injury that kept him out of the pre-season period. But he is hoping to be available again in a ‘few weeks’. He added: “I like to work hard, it’s part of who I am. I think that fits in well with the characteristics of an Evertonian.

“I also like to think I have talent in the attacking end as well so showing what I can do on the pitch, combining with teammates, creating chances, and hopefully scoring and assisting to help the team. I’ll be doing everything I can to help Everton be successful and to show Everton fans what I’ve got.

“Naturally I try to play in the best way I can and creating chances is a big part of my game. I saw how involved the wingers were [against Fulham on Saturday] and that’s something that definitely attracted me. Playing in that style where the wingers are very involved and integral to the team succeeding is something I want to be a part of.

“I saw a lot of moments on Saturday where I could see myself in certain situations, creating chances, being on the ball and helping the team in a different way.