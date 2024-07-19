Jaden Philogene, | Getty Images

The winger has returned to Aston Villa.

Jaden Philogene has completed his move to Aston Villa.

The winger returns to Villa Park just a year after leaving the club for Hull City. In the 2023-24 season, he recorded 12 goals and six assists as Hull narrowly missed out on the Championship play-offs.

Philogene’s performances meant he was in high demand this summer. Everton agreed a deal with Hull to sign the England under-21 along with Premier League rivals Ipswich Town. But Villa triggered a clause to match those bids. And Philogene opted to make the move back to the Midlands after holding talks with manager Unai Emery.

Speaking after his move, Philogene - who has signed a five-year contract - told Villa’s website: “It feels amazing. Back at home, basically. It feels good. Unai spoke to me face to face and had a very good conversation about me and playing time. I thought the conversation went very well.

“He said last season in pre-season, I did very well. I was getting my chances. It depends on me, how I play. It's the latest chapter in my Villa journey so hopefully I can play my best, get game-time and play good in front of the fans.

“What I did at Hull, I want to do the same at Villa Park. Make the fans go 'wow' with my skills and score goals. It's my dream come true. From a little boy I wanted to play in the Champions League and I'm doing it now.”