James Garner has joined Everton from Manchester United for a fee of up to £15 million.

James Garner has completed his move to Everton on transfer deadline day.

The midfielder has joined the Toffees from Manchester United for a reported fee that could reach £15 million. He’s signed a four-year contract.

Garner, 21, had a highly fruitful loan spell at Nottingham Forest last season as he helped them achieve promotion to the Premier League.

A seven-cap England under-21 international, he bolsters Frank Lampard’s engine-room options for the 2022-23 season.

Garner is Everton’s eighth signing of the summer after the arrivals of ames Tarkowski, Rúben Vinagre and Conor Coady, Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Dwight McNeil and Neal Maupay.

What’s been said

Speaking to the club website on his switch to Everton, Garner - who is from Birkenhead - said: “I’m made up to sign for Everton. It’s a huge step in my career and I want to help the team get better while progressing as a player. I think Everton is the perfect place to do that. I can’t wait to get started.

“The manager [Frank Lampard] has got a real plan for the Club and for me. Working with him on a daily basis is major for me. Him and his staff can take me and the team to the next level. That’s what I’m hoping for.

“I know how passionate Evertonians are. I'm passionate myself and the sort of player who feeds off the crowd. I know what the fans are like so I think I'll be a good fit.

“I’m a box-to-box midfielder who can play in different roles and can support in defence and attack. I like to support with goals and assists but can do the hard work, too, which is equally important.

“I feel like I can bring real energy to the team - it is something that Everton definitely demands and I can add that in abundance. I have got quality as well so hopefully I can be a big part of us having a good season.”

‘A great addition for many years to come’

Lampard is delighted to have signed Garner.

The Everton boss said: “James is a fantastic midfielder with a great all-round game who has qualities we know Evertonians will appreciate. We are really looking forward to working with him and having him add further strength to our squad.”

Everton director football, Kevin Thelwell, has tipped Garner to become a fine addition ‘for many years to come’.

He said: “We are delighted to have brought James to Everton, a player with a broad skillset who adds more quality to our midfield options.