Everton playmaker James Rodriguez. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

James Rodriguez spent just one year at Everton.

James Rodriguez has joked of a ‘last dance’ at Everton with his future uncertain.

The former Real Madrid and Bayern Munich star spent just a year at Goodison Park. Arriving in the summer of 2020, it was regarded as a major coup when he signed under Carlo Ancelotti. In total, Rodriguez recorded six goals and eight assists for the Toffees - although he never played in front of fans at the Grand Old Lady because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Colombia international was swiftly offloaded after Rafa Benitez replaced Ancelotti as Everton manager, however. He joined Qatari club Al-Rayyan before he had a spell at Olympiacos. Rodriguez has spent the past year at Brazilian outfit Sao Paulo but his future is uncertain. According to reports, he is unhappy at his lack of game-time after being left out of the past three match-day squads - and wants to return to Europe.

Fan account @evertonhub on Instagram posted the reported news from Italian journalist Rudy Galetti and quipped: “Come home @jamesrodriguez10.”

And the 32-year-old has responded with the sally: “Last dance ? 🤪💙.”

Given Everton’s current situation, a return for Rodriguez can almost certainly be ruled out. The chief factor he joined the Blues in the first place was to reunite with Ancelotti, who he worked with at Real and Bayern Munich.

It was reported that Rodriguez earned around £200,000 per week on Merseyside. Paying such high wages to players in the past is a reason why the Toffees are in such a perilous financial situation that led to being deducted eight points this season. In the past few years, Everton have reduced the wage bill significantly as they aim to balance the books.