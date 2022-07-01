James Tarkowski Everton transfer ‘confirmed’ as shirt number revealed

James Tarkowski is set to join Everton on a free transfer from Burnley.

James Tarkowski’s move to Everton is still to be officially confirmed.

But pictures this evening circling on social media show the centre-back donning the Toffees’ new home strip ahead of a club announcement.

Tarkowski is snapped pointing towards the number two branded on his jersey.

Tarkowski’s arrival at Goodison Park is expected to be announced imminently.

The England international, 29, is set to become Everton’s first signing of the summer transfer window.