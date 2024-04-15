'Dark times' - James Tarkowski makes Sean Dyche and Everton fans claims immediately after Chelsea defeat
James Tarkowski insisted the Everton players need to take full responsibility after their embarrassing loss against Chelsea.
The Toffees sank to a 6-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge. To a man, Everton were lacklustre and were four goals behind at half-time as Cole Palmer bagged a hat-trick before Nicolas Jackson netted. After the interval, Palmer increased his tally from the penalty spot and Alfie Gilchrist condemned the Blues to more misery.
As a result, pressure has piled on manager Sean Dyche. Everton are two points above the Premier League relegation zone, having been docked eight points for breaking profit and sustainability rules. But the Blues have won just once in 15 top-flight games, with sections of supporters now calling for a change in the hot seat.
Tarkowski, speaking to Sky Sports, apologised to the fans who made the trip to London on a Monday evening. And he refused to pin the blame on anyone but the players involved. The centre-back said: "Underperformed, the most embarrassed I have felt as an individual.
"It shows where we are at today, we can only apologise to the fans who supported us. It is on the players. It is not on the manager and the staff. No excuses on our behalf we need to brush ourselves down as we have a big few weeks coming up.
"We conceded six goals and you should feel embarrassed. Nothing to do with technical aspects, people getting beat and run off and it is hard to summarise it. I have had dark times here but the fans stick by us in the next game so hopefully they’ll be there for us again."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.