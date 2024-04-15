James Tarkowski and Jordan Pickford of Everton interact following defeat in the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Everton FC at Stamford Bridge on April 15, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

James Tarkowski insisted the Everton players need to take full responsibility after their embarrassing loss against Chelsea.

The Toffees sank to a 6-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge. To a man, Everton were lacklustre and were four goals behind at half-time as Cole Palmer bagged a hat-trick before Nicolas Jackson netted. After the interval, Palmer increased his tally from the penalty spot and Alfie Gilchrist condemned the Blues to more misery.

As a result, pressure has piled on manager Sean Dyche. Everton are two points above the Premier League relegation zone, having been docked eight points for breaking profit and sustainability rules. But the Blues have won just once in 15 top-flight games, with sections of supporters now calling for a change in the hot seat.

Tarkowski, speaking to Sky Sports, apologised to the fans who made the trip to London on a Monday evening. And he refused to pin the blame on anyone but the players involved. The centre-back said: "Underperformed, the most embarrassed I have felt as an individual.

"It shows where we are at today, we can only apologise to the fans who supported us. It is on the players. It is not on the manager and the staff. No excuses on our behalf we need to brush ourselves down as we have a big few weeks coming up.