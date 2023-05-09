The former Liverpool defender believes the Merseyside club are best placed to survive the drop.

Jamie Carragher has backed Everton to survive the drop after their brilliant 5-1 away victory at Brighton at the Amex Stadium.

Braces from Abdoulaye Doucoure and Dwight McNeil, topped off by a Jason Steele own goal, saw the Toffees register their best result of the season to date against Roberto De Zerbi’s european-chasing side.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The performance, and victory, made it a memorable day on the South coast but the day was made even better following Leicester and Southampton’s defeats - as Everton moved out of the bottom three.

Following the game Carragher, Speaking on Monday Night Football, spoke on the state of the relegation battle after an incredible day of results in the Premier League - and he backed Everton to survive because of their fixture lists.

“Watching Leicester today, that was not a performance of a team fighting for their lives,” Carragher said on Monday Night Football. “I really fear for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They have Liverpool next and that is a tough game, then Newcastle away and West Ham at home. It might be over by the time they get to West Ham at home.

“I am not sure how they get out of that. I think Everton have the best fixtures left given where they are, I don’t really see them going down now and for Leicester I don’t really see how they get out of it.

“For Leicester and Leeds they might have to [avoid defeat next time out],” he said. “I almost feel Leeds might have to win [against Newcastle].”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton’s remaining fixtures include Manchester City at Goodison Park, before an away trip to Wolves before facing Bournemouth at home on the final day of the season, with Carragher claiming 35 points may be enough to keep Sean Dyche’s side up.

Carragher told Sky Sports: “I think 35 points would keep you up. I look at Leicester and Leeds now, they’ve got three games left.

“Could they win one, draw one, lose one? That would get them to 34 points. I think Everton if they win one more game that would be enough.”

Advertisement