Jamie Carragher fires Everton ‘Borussia Dortmund’ warning ahead of final day

The former Liverpool defender has had his say on their final game of the season.

Jamie Carragher has warned Everton not to be complacent against Bournemouth today and told them not to follow in the same footsteps as Borussia Dortmund.

The German side found themselves 2-0 down against Mainz, who had already confirmed their Bundesliga status, and despite drawing the game with a last-minute equaliser, they lost out on the title.

Bournemouth pose a similar threat; the Cherries have survived relegation after Gary O’Neil guided them to safety after enduring a tough start to the season.

And they travel to Goodison Park sitting in 15th - just six points ahead of Everton who face competition from Leeds and Leicester who both need to secure a victory in order to stand a chance of beating the drop.

Carragher warned Sean Dyche’s side ahead of the game, using the Dortmund example as a very timely reminder of how not to approach this game.

“We always talk about a team ‘being on the beach’ when they have nothing to play for, but does that make a team more relaxed?” Carragher told Sky Sports News earlier today.

“Everton will be nervous, what if there’s a goal early at Leicester? That nervousness will spread around the stadium, will that affect the players?

“You look at Borussia Dortmund yesterday against a side that had supposedly nothing to play for - they were two-nil down at half-time, it just shows anything can happen in football.”

If Everton win then they will be safe - no matter what results occur - and Leeds and Leicester both need to win to give themselves a chance at leapfrogging Dyche’s side as they both sit two points behind Everton.

They survived relegation last season in the second-to-last game after an enthralling 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace but now face the uncertainty of the final day drama.

