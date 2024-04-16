Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher admitted he does not know what Amadou Onana’s best role is after being hooked off at half-time in Everton’s embarrassing 6-0 loss to Chelsea.

Onana and James Garner were both substituted at the interval as the Toffees trailed by four goals. Manager Sean Dyche conceded that the midfield pair were not winning enough tackles in the engine room.

Onana joined Everton from Lille for a fee of up to £33 million in the summer of 2022. He’s a regular Belgium international and has been linked to the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona during his time at Goodison Park.

However, Carragher - speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football - is still to recognise what the 22-year-old fully offers the Toffees when he plays. The former Liverpool defender said: “He [Dyche] mentioned a couple of midfield players he brought off. I actually think James Garner has done a good job for Sean Dyche. But I must say this; Onana is a player who Everton may have to sell in the summer in terms of the situation they find themselves in financially.

“He came with a reputation. He looks the part and did really well for Belgium at Wembley [against England], there is talk of him going to other big clubs. I don’t see it, I haven’t seen it since he’s been here. I don’t know what he is. Is he a holding midfielder, does he get forward, does he get involved? All I’ve seen him do is try to lift the crowd when he plays for Everton.