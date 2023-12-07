Abdoulaye Doucoure. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Two key Everton players will be forced to walk a disciplinary tightrope for the next five matches.

Both Jarrad Branthwaite and Abdoulaye Doucoure are on four bookings in the Premier League this season - and will again have to tread carefully for tonight's clash against Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Branthwaite, 21, has collected yellow cards in games against Wolves, Sheffield United, Brentford and Brighton and Hove Albion. To the centre-back's credit, he has avoided a caution in the previous three matches and has been one of the Toffees' standout players this season. He has made 14 appearances so far.

Doucoure has been another trusted lieutenant for Sean Dyche. The midfielder has recorded four goals and one assist in 17 outings so far this term.

Doucoure's last booking came in the 3-0 loss against Manchester United, having gone into the referee's book in previous games against Crystal Palace and Brighton as well as Sheffield United in August.

Ashley Young is in a similar situation. He received two yellow cards in the Merseyside derby loss against Liverpool although they do not count as they were converted to a red card. However, Young has been cautioned against Arsenal, Brentford, Bournemouth and Man Utd.

Premier League rules state that 'any player earning five bookings from his side's first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban in the same competition'.