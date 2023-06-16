Jarrad Branthwaite has revealed he wants to nail down a starting spot at Everton.

The centre-back will head back to Goodison Park this summer after a superb season-long loan at PSV Eindhoven. Branthwaite made 37 appearances, scoring four goals and registering two assists, as the Dutch side finished second in the table and won the KNVB Cup.

The defender has previously admitted he would be open to remaining at PSV. Meanwhile, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United have been linked with potential swoops for the 20-year-old.

Branthwaite is part of the England under-21s squad for this summer's European Championships in Romania and Georgia. Speaking on Young Lions duty, the former Carlisle defender, who joined Everton in January 2020, revealed that his aim is to become a Premier League performer - and wants to play as many games as he can for the Toffees.

Via The Independent, Branthwaite said: “You’ve got to set your goals. To play in the Premier League continuously is a big thing for every player.

“When I left Carlisle for Everton, it was my goal to play in the Premier League. I think every kid’s goal is to play in the Premier League. That would be my main ambition. Just to solidify myself in a team in the Premier League at Everton and play as many games as I can.

“It’s just about hard work. You’ve got to keep working hard every day, give yourself the best possible chance and perform on the pitch.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche has already held talks with Branthwaite while he was at PSV. With Yerry Mina departing at the end of his contract and the Toffees not taking up the option to sign Conor Coady on a permanent basis following his loan from Wolves, it is likely that Branthwaite will be given an opportunity to impress in pre-season.