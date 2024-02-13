Everton's young star Jarrad Branthwaite is reportedly attracting concrete interest from up to five elite clubs in Europe.

Branthwaite, 21, has been brilliant at the back for Sean Dyche this season and has established himself as one of the best young defenders in the division. Despite only playing a handful of times for Everton prior to this year, a successful loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last season laid the groundwork for the England U21 international to shine this campaign.

Tall, athletic, composed and technically sound - he has all the makings of a top-class modern defender and teams are starting to take notice. With Everton having well documented financial problems off-the-pitch, top clubs may identify Branthwaite as an option, given the club may have to sell in the coming few windows.

According to the Daily Mail, the two clubs who are pushing their way to the front of the 'transfer scramble' are Manchester United and Tottenham but Chelsea, Arsenal and Real Madrid have all also enquired. It says United are also monitoring the likes of Benfica's Antonio Silva, Jean-Clair Todibo at Nice, and Lille's 18-year-old Leny Yoro, who Liverpool were also linked with.

The biggest backer to the theory that United could move for Branthwaite is that the report states that United are looking to bring in two young centre backs this summer as INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe get their first chance of improving Erik ten Hag's side in the transfer market. Branthwaite fits the bill and is someone who could slip right into action coming off the back of a successful first full season in the top-flight.