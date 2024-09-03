John Textor. (Photo by JEFF PACHOUD/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Fulham were reportedly close to signing Ernest Nuamah amid Everton transfer links.

Prospective Everton owner John Textor has reportedly sent a letter of apology to Olympique Lyonnais winger Ernest Nuamah after a transfer deadline day saga.

The Toffees were one of several clubs linked with a switch for the 12-cap Ghana international in the closing stages of the summer window. Textor, who has declared he wants to buy Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri’s 94.1% stake, owns Lyon through his multi-club ownership group Eagle Football Holdings.

The Blues purchased Jake O’Brien for £17 million before completing a deadline-day loan for Orel Mangala from the Ligue 1 outfit. Sean Dyche’s side were also linked with Nuamah on the final day of the transfer window, with Lyon open to a sale in a bid to meet French financial rules.

According to L'Equipe (via Lyon Foot), Les Gones had agreed a deal with Fulham for Nuamah, who recorded three goals in 33 appearances in the 2023-24 campaign. However, the 20-year-old did not want to leave the club as he wants to play in the Europa League this term.

It is reported that Nuamah travelled to have a medical with Fulham. However, not wanting to join the Cottagers, it is said that he ‘vanished into thin air without giving any news to anyone, not even to his agent, and he never returned to the club to sign his contract’. It is also suggested that Nuamah was ‘very scarred, and sometimes in tears’.

As a result, it is said that Textor has apologised to Nuamah and insisted that the youngster has a future at Lyon - with relations now restored between both player and club.