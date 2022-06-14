Jonjoe Kenny explains why he rejected new Everton contract to join Hertha Berlin

Jonjoe Kenny was offered a new Everton deal but turned it down.

Jonjoe Kenny admits Hertha Berlin ‘made it clear’ how much they wanted him after signing for the German outfit.

The defender opted to reject a new Everton deal to join the Bundesliga club on a free transfer.

He’s put pen to paper on a three-year contract.

Kenny is a prodcut of the Toffees’ academy and made 68 appearances in total.

Twenty-one of those were in the 2021-22 season as Frank Lampard’s side secured Premier League survival on the penultimate day.

Lampard was keen for Kenny to stay at Goodison Park but he’s opted to return to Germany as a loan spell with Schalke earlier in his career.

What’s been said

Kenny told Hertha’s website: “The club made it clear how much they wanted me. I’m pleased to be here.

“I’m looking forward to playing for this club, seeing the fans and moving to this city.”

Manager Fredi Bobic said:“Jonjoe is a player that will bring some fresh impetus and pace into our game.

“He’s gained experience in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga, plus he still has the potential to develop further aged just 25.