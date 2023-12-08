Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Sean Dyche believes that Seamus Coleman's setback he suffered during his first Everton game in seven months is minor.

The right-back was handed a first appearance in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle United since suffering a serious knee injury in May. Coleman wasn't due to start but an illness to James Garner meant that Dyche had to change his plans.

The Everton captain was superb as his side stunned Newcastle moved out of the Premier League relegation zone. However, Coleman was forced off in the 65th minute, having shackled Blues academy graduate Anthony Gordon throughout.

Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference, was delighted to see Coleman back in action and does not think the Republic of Ireland international's issue is serious. The Goodison boss said: "It was lastminute.com, we had to change the team at lunchtime. I'm pleased for him. I know what a fantastic pro he is. He has a minor situation, we think, which is unfortunate but that can happen, he has been out a long time. It's great to have him back, he wore the armband with pride like he does."