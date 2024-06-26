Jose Mourinho. (Photo by YASIN AKGUL/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Everton transfer news as Beto is linked with a departure.

Everton are in discussions to sell Beto to Fenerbahce, according to reports.

Fotomac has claimed that the Turkish giants are keen to bring in the striker for a fee of more than €20 million.

Beto only joined the Blues from Udinese last summer for around £26 million. He spent the majority of the 2023-24 season behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order, however, and scored six goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.

And after spending less than 12 months at Goodison Park, it has been suggested the Portuguese could depart.

Fenerbahce are looking for a new centre-forward to replace Michy Batshuayi, who has not agreed a new contract amid reports he will join bitter rivals Galatasaray.