Jose Mourinho 'approves' transfer to buy Everton player for 'more than' €20 million
Everton are in discussions to sell Beto to Fenerbahce, according to reports.
Fotomac has claimed that the Turkish giants are keen to bring in the striker for a fee of more than €20 million.
Beto only joined the Blues from Udinese last summer for around £26 million. He spent the majority of the 2023-24 season behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the pecking order, however, and scored six goals in 39 appearances in all competitions.
And after spending less than 12 months at Goodison Park, it has been suggested the Portuguese could depart.
Fenerbahce are looking for a new centre-forward to replace Michy Batshuayi, who has not agreed a new contract amid reports he will join bitter rivals Galatasaray.
That’s led to sporting director Mario Branco widening his search - and has selected Beto. It is suggested that Branco has been in discussion with Everton ‘for a while’. Jose Mourinho was appointed head coach of the Istanbul outfit earlier this summer and it is claimed he has ‘approved’ the signing of the 26-year-old.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.