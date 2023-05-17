‘Just gutted’ - Seamus Coleman gives fresh injury update after Everton blow

Seamus Coleman has been ruled out of action for Everton for the rest of the season.

Seamus Coleman has issued a fresh update after his devastating knee injury.

The Everton captain will not play again this season after being stretchered off in a 2-2 draw against Leicester City earlier this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were initial fears that Coleman had suffered ACL damage, which would have kept him out for the long term. However, while the Republic of Ireland international did sustain ligament problems, it was not as bad as first expected.

Writing in his match-day programme notes ahead of Sunday's 3-0 loss to Manchester City, Coleman admitted he was overwhelmed by the support he was shown by Evertonians after his setback -and is gutted that he cannot play his part as the Blues bid for Premier League survival.

Coleman said: "I feared the worst when I was taken off on a stretcher at Leicester City. It's never a good feeling to get injured but coming so close to the end of the season made it feel worse. Thankfully, the subsequent scans showed there was no lasting ligament damage and I will be back playing a lot sooner than I first feared.