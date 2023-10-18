Kalvin Phillips has been on the fringes of things at Man City since joining from Leeds United.

Kalvin Phillips could be offered a potential escape route from Manchester City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Kalvin Phillips has admitted he’s mulling over his future ahead of the January transfer window.

The midfielder is on the fringes of things at Manchester City, having joined the club from Leeds United for up to £45 million in the summer of 2022. Phillips has made a total of just 26 appearances for City - with five arriving this season. Despite Rodri being sidelined because of suspension, 18-year-old Rico Lewis has been preferred in the engine room by Etihad boss Pep Guardiola for the 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the Premier League.

Phillips has kept his spot in the England squad despite his lack of game-time, however. He started last night’s 3-1 victory over Italy which ensured the Three Lions qualified for the 2024 European Championships.

Given his dearth of opportunities at Treble winners City, Phillips has been linked with leaving the club when the transfer window opens in two-and-a-half months’ time. Everton, Newcastle United, West Ham and Bayern Munich have all been linked with the 27-year-old.

Speaking after the Italy win, Phillips has confessed he’s held talks with Gareth Southgate and he needs to be featuring regularly if he’s to play a prominent role for England at the Euros.

Via the BBC, he said: “I know that I need to be playing games and competing every weekend. “I’m going to have to make a decision on [my future] over the next months. He [Gareth Southgate] just says that for me to keep my spot I have to be playing games. That’s what I want to do. I have agreed with Gareth on that.

