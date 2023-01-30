Everton transfer news as Southampton manager Nathan Jones is asked about Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Nathan Jones has revealed that Southampton are aiming to add 'quality' to their squad before the January transfer window closes when quizzed on reported Everton target Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The Toffees have less than two days to complete any business. So far, a fresh face has yet to arrive at Goodison Park despite Everton sitting 19th in the Premier League.

Certainly, incoming manager Sean Dyche's first task will be to strengthen the current squad - and has been handed a war chest of up to £45 million after the sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle.

Sulemana's been linked with the Blues throughout January. The 20-year-old has made 20 appearances for Rennes this season and been capped 15 times for Ghana.

Southampton, who are bottom of the table, are also said to be keen on Suleman in their bid to escape the drop. And while Jones didn't directly admit the Saints were interested after their FA Cup defeat of Blackpool, he declared that signings are required.

Jones replied when asked about Sulemana: “Well we don’t know yet. I mean that’s something the hierarchy deals with.

“Obviously I have my part to play in the transfers of identification and meeting and presentation and then it’s up to others to go on and get those deals over the line. So look, we’re working tirelessly in terms of improving the squad, improving the potency and I’m sure we’ll have more to report over the coming days. All I’ve concentrated on since yesterday has been beating Blackpool.

“We’re keen to get extra potency in, whatever that is. Whether that’s who you’ve named or someone else - we’re keen to get added quality into the squad.”

