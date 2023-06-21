With business already underway across the Premier League, we take a look at what the future may hold for Everton’s players.

The summer window opened on June 14 but there is yet to be any major business conducted at Goodison Park. Loanees Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady have returned to their parent clubs in Sporting CP and Wolverhampton Wanderers, whilst Colombian defender Yerry Mina departed on a free transfer.

Reports have been rife with moves for attacking players but there’s also been speculation of potential exits to help fund their rebuild under manager Sean Dyche.

Given that Everton’s squad building has been misguided over the last five years, it means there are plenty of questions to answer when it comes to the immediate futures of players.

In light of this, we’ve decided to take a look at the whole squad to determine the potential outcomes - as we ponder who to sell, send on loan and who to keep.

1 . Jordan Pickford - Keep He has attracted attention from some of the league’s biggest clubs, but he will most likely remain at the club after recently signing a new deal. Photo: Naomi Baker

2 . Asmir Begovic - Sell Asmir Begovic has announced he is leaving Everton this summer upon the expiry of his contract, and the club will have to source a replacement. Photo: Alex Livesey

3 . Andy Lonergan - Keep The third-choice keeper will remain at the club.

4 . Seamus Coleman - Keep Coleman will be extending his deal for at least a year and remains a key figure in the squad with his experience.