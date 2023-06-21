Keep, loan or sell? Everton squad analysed for 2023 summer transfer window - gallery
With business already underway across the Premier League, we take a look at what the future may hold for Everton’s players.
The summer window opened on June 14 but there is yet to be any major business conducted at Goodison Park. Loanees Ruben Vinagre and Conor Coady have returned to their parent clubs in Sporting CP and Wolverhampton Wanderers, whilst Colombian defender Yerry Mina departed on a free transfer.
Reports have been rife with moves for attacking players but there’s also been speculation of potential exits to help fund their rebuild under manager Sean Dyche.
Given that Everton’s squad building has been misguided over the last five years, it means there are plenty of questions to answer when it comes to the immediate futures of players.
In light of this, we’ve decided to take a look at the whole squad to determine the potential outcomes - as we ponder who to sell, send on loan and who to keep.