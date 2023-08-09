Everton still have time to move some players around before the summer transfer window closes.

Given Everton’s current tight financial restrictions, there is a huge onus on the club to sell and move players on before they can strengthen their squad during the summer window.

So far, Sean Dyche has welcomed veteran Ashley Young and Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma on a loan deal, but the club are still lacking quality across the pitch.

A move for Sporting’s Youssef Chermiti looks set to be completed this week, with a £15m deal set to be completed after a medical, but there are still areas of concern heading into the Premier League season, which begins this weekend.

Their current squad possesses a mix of ages and players with differing experiences and there’s certainly a question alongside plenty of players in the squad.

While they continue their summer recruitment, we’ve taken a look at the fringe players currently on the roster, as well as their young stars, to determine who’s future is up in the air.

1 . Amadou Onana - Keep He was the target of interest from both Manchester United and Chelsea earlier in the window, but it seems unlikely either will fork out a fee near £50m for the Belgian. He looks set to stay and build upon a solid first season in England.

2 . Tom Cannon - Loan The 20-year-old forward benefitted from a successful loan at Preston last season and another temporary move looks like the smart route here. Photo: Jeremy Ng

3 . Mason Holgate - Keep Despite a really poor 22/23 campaign, Holgate is able to play across multiple roles in defence and still has use as a squad player, despite his issues. There have been interest which could see them leave on a temporary deal, but his wages are a huge issue and it looks likely he will remain at the club as a result.

4 . Dele Alli - Sell The midfielder was welcomed back to the squad for pre-season, but recently suffered an injury setback which will keep him out for a while. Everton have pay a fee of £10m after he plays seven more games for the club and it looks like a financial risk that isn’t worth taking at the current time.