Keep, sell or loan: The future of 9 Everton fringe players and rising stars assessed — gallery
Everton still have time to move some players around before the summer transfer window closes.
Given Everton’s current tight financial restrictions, there is a huge onus on the club to sell and move players on before they can strengthen their squad during the summer window.
So far, Sean Dyche has welcomed veteran Ashley Young and Villarreal attacker Arnaut Danjuma on a loan deal, but the club are still lacking quality across the pitch.
A move for Sporting’s Youssef Chermiti looks set to be completed this week, with a £15m deal set to be completed after a medical, but there are still areas of concern heading into the Premier League season, which begins this weekend.
Their current squad possesses a mix of ages and players with differing experiences and there’s certainly a question alongside plenty of players in the squad.
While they continue their summer recruitment, we’ve taken a look at the fringe players currently on the roster, as well as their young stars, to determine who’s future is up in the air.