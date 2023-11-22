Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell insists that there is 'added fuel' at the club after being hit by a points deduction.

The Premier League docked the Toffees back 10 points following a breach of financial rules. The club are appealing the decision, with Thelwell admitting he was shocked by the news.

Everton have dropped from 14th in the table to joint bottom. After showing clear signs a third successive relegation battle could be avoided, the Blues are now in the drop zone and have another fight for survival.

Fans in their tens of thousands will protest the decision at this Sunday's Premier League encounter against Manchester United at Goodison Park. Thelwell, speaking to Everton's website, hailed the club, staff and supporters as 'special' and extolled unity between everyone involved.

Thelwell said: "Given the events of the last week, I felt it was important I share with you the thoughts of myself, Sean and all the staff and players here at Finch Farm as we prepare for the return to Premier League action this weekend.

"Colin’s [Chong, interim CEO] video message last Friday echoed my views and the sentiment of everybody here at Finch Farm. We are shocked by what we believe is a wholly disproportionate and unjust ruling by the Premier League’s commission.

"We cannot say anything further on the commission’s findings until the conclusion of the appeal process - and the players and manager cannot be drawn on any specifics relating to the commission’s ruling in the media duties they will be fulfilling in the days and weeks ahead.

"But the clear and tangible impact on our league position because of that ruling is clear to see in the Premier League table. We return to action five places lower than the 14th position held following our hard-fought victory over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

"The three points from that victory may no longer be accounted for in the table - nor seven other hard-earned points amassed during this season. But what does remain in place is the unity, focus and determination that helped earn those points on the field of play - now supplemented by the additional fuel of what we believe is a wholly disproportionate ruling.

"We are rallying in the face of a sporting sanction in the only way we can - and that is our focus and hard work in supporting the team in delivering to their fullest on the pitch.

"Everton is a special football club. It is a special football club because of its people - our players, staff and fans. We go into this weekend having secured six wins from our last nine outings in all competitions. The team has displayed a level of effort, camaraderie and bravery that is synonymous with this club in earning those victories.