Tom Davies has opted to leave Everton. The Toffees academy graduate was offered a new contract to remain at the club - but has turned it down in search of regular football elsewhere.

Davies broke into the Everton first team aged 17 and went on to make 179 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring seven goals. But the midfielder has been on the periphery of things in the past two seasons. He was behind the likes of Amadou Onana, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Alex Iwobi and James Garner in the pecking order last campaign as the Blues narrowly avoided Premier League relegation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And Davies, 24, has confirmed that he will leave Everton when his contract expires at the end of the month.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “We offered Tom a new contract, but he feels he has reached the stage in his career where he needs regular first-team football and, as a result, he wants to look at alternative options away from Everton.

“As a lifelong Evertonian and proud Scouser, Tom has always given everything for the club. We respect his decision and thank him for his service and commitment. Everyone at Everton wishes him the very best for the future.”

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has been offered a new deal and is expected to extend his stay. Back-up keeper Andy Lonergan has also been offered fresh terms.

Advertisement

Advertisement