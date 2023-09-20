Kevin Thelwell explains Everton contract decision as January departure planned

Everton signed Billy Crellin in January 2022. Picture: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Billy Crellin has penned a new Everton contract until the summer of 2025.

The goalkeeper signed for the Toffees from Fleetwood Town in on January transfer deadline day 2022. He still awaits his first-team debut but has featured prominently for the under-21s.

Crellin, 23, now has his sights set on leaving Goodison Park in the January transfer window to show what he’s capable of at senior level. Speaking to the club’s website, the former England youth international said: “It means everything for me and my family because we’re all Evertonians.

“It was a dream when I was a kid and coming to watch Premier League games here, so I’m just living a childhood dream.

“I’ve loved every minute at Everton. Training with Jordan, Loners [Andy Lonergan], Joao [Virginia] this year, and Bego [Asmir Begovic] last year; I’ve developed a lot as a keeper. I’m miles better than I was 18 months ago.

“I try to develop as much as I can to be the best goalkeeper I can be,” said Crellin. “I’ve picked up little things off Jordan, Asmir, and Loners because they’ve played so many games between them. I’ve developed in every area, with those one per cents that make you better.

“I pick up a lot of things off Jordan and watch how he handles certain situations, which hopefully, one day I’ll be in, and I’ll know what to do. I speak to him all the time about little things and he’s helpful.

“I’ve been on loan a couple of times, so I understand what it means to play league football. Hopefully, I can go on loan and get that feeling of playing at three o’clock on a Saturday.

“[I’d like to] get to January and go out and play some games on loan to show everyone here at the Club what I can do. Then come back next season and go from there. After that, I’ll see where I’m at, and then hopefully, be No.1 in the future.”

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Billy has made excellent progress during his time at the Club and we are looking forward to him continuing his development with us.