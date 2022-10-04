Kevin Thelwell explains why Everton defender has been given a four-year deal

Everton defender Reece Welch has signed a four-year deal with the club.

The centre-back has put pen to paper at Goodison Park until the summer of 2026.

Welch, 19, is highly rated and is capped by England at under-20 level.

He made his first-team debut off the bench in an FA Cup victory over Boreham Wood last season before making his full debut in a 1-0 defeat of Fleetwood Town in the Carabao Cup in August.

“It’s amazing to sign this new contract,” Welch told Everton’s website.

“I’ve been at this club since I was seven years old and seen so many players come through the academy into the first team and I’ve always wanted to be one of those. Now I’ve been in and around there, it inspires me to take the next step.

“I want to kick on in the first team, look to make a few more appearances and show what I’m about. I want to wear this blue shirt in the Premier League and, long-term, help Everton to success.

“Everton fans want hard work, dedication and passion for the club and if I can give that, hopefully I’ll be able to do a good job for Everton.”

Director of football Kevin Thelwell explained Welch’s long-term deal is reward for the progress he’s made.

Thelwell said: “This four-year contract is reward for Reece’s hard work and progress at the club.

“He is another example of the clear pathway that is there for players from our academy into the first team.

“Reece now has the opportunity to continue to learn from the talented defenders we have in the squad, and to keep pushing for more First-Team football, ahead of what we all hope is a long and successful career with Everton.”