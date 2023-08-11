Everton director of football Kevin Thelwell. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Kevin Thewell has insisted that Youssef Chermiti showed ‘undoubted talent’ that convinced Everton to make their move.

The striker has joined the Toffees from Sporting CP for an initial fee of £12 million.

Chermiti enjoyed a breakthrough season in Portugal in 202-23, scoring three goals in 21 games. Now he arrives at Goodison Park ahead of Everton’s opening fixture of the campaign against Fulham on Saturday.

Speaking to Everton’s club website on Chermiti’s arrival, Thelwell said: “We are delighted to secure the signing of Youssef. He is a player we have been tracking for a long time.

“He is a talented striker with a lot to offer who showed his undoubted talent in Portugal last season with Sporting.