Ashley Young has signed a new Everton contract.

The veteran former England international has put pen to paper on a year-long contract extension at Goodison Park. Young signed for Everton last summer on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

He made a total of 34 appearances as the Toffees avoided Premier League relegation in the 2023-24 season despite being deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules. Young played in several roles throughout the campaign - including right-back, left-back and in midfield.

Despite turning 39 next month, Young has made the decision to continue his career and will remain part of Sean Dyche’s Everton plans for the upcoming campaign.

The former Manchester United man told the club’s website: "It was a no-brainer for me to sign again. I spoke to the manager before the end of the season. He asked me what I wanted to do, if I wanted to stay, and straight away I said yes because I loved my time here. Kevin [Thelwell] was the same.

"The size of the club, the staff, the players and, of course, the fans, who have been excellent. I loved my time here last season. We had ups and downs but I can see how big the club is and where the club wants to get to. I want to be a part of that.

"I’d put it up there with the best dressing rooms I’ve been in, with the best team spirit. There’s a bond there. You can tell players have been here for a while, players who have played under the manager, players who know the club – just a real togetherness. Everybody is so close-knit, not just players but staff, as well.

"You feel that from the minute you walk in in the mornings to the time you leave. You feel that when you go to Goodison Park and when you’re with the fans. There’s a proper connection. I looked at that week [in April] and you heard how loud the fans are all the time. It was just something incredible. It was fantastic to be involved in.

“The way the club and the players took me in straight away from day one – I’ve just loved my time here. I’d already said about two months into the season that if there was an opportunity to stay for longer then I definitely would because it’s a tremendous place to be."

Everton manager Dyche said: "We're pleased to have secured Ashley's future for next season. His qualities – both on and off the pitch – meant he was an important figure for us.

"He’s someone I’ve had the pleasure of knowing for many years and his depth of experience, leadership and versatility will undoubtedly help us again heading into next season."

Director of football Kevin Thelwell added: “Extending Ashley's stay with us was a relatively straightforward process because all parties were keen to get it sorted.