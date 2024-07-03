Iliman Ndiaye. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Iliman Ndiaye has joined Everton from Marseille.

Iliman Ndiaye has completed his move to Everton.

The attacking midfielder, 24, joins the Toffees from Marseille for around £15 million. He has signed a five-year deal at Goodison Park.

Ndiaye helped Sheffield United to Premier League promotion in the 2022-23 season when he recorded 14 goals and 11 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He opted to join Marseille last summer and helped the French side reach the Europa League semi-finals - although netted only four times in all competitions. Now the Senegal international returns to England to join Everton - with the club having tracked him for a significant period.

Director of football Kevin Thelwell said: “Iliman is a player we have admired for a long time and we are delighted to bring a much sought-after player of his quality to Everton.

“We think he will excite Evertonians and give our attack a different dimension. He has performed in Europe with a big club like Marseille and, at 24, we are confident he can be an excellent player for us for many years to come.”

On his move Ndiaye said: “The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I’m so excited and can’t wait to get going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kevin [Thelwell] and the manager both spoke to me and made me feel wanted. My Senegal teammate Idrissa also played a part and spoke highly of the club and a lot of good things.

“As a player, I like to dribble, show skills and get the fans out their seats. I want to score goals and get assists but I also like to work hard. I love running, chasing the ball, getting the team high up the pitch. As a striker, you're the first defender. I love doing that bit.

“I'm so excited. I want to come in and carry on from the team’s progress last season. I feel like I’ll be ready to help and I just want to give it my all to get this club higher up the table.”

Ndiaye becomes Everton’s third signing of the summer after Tim Iroegbunam joined from Aston Villa while Jack Harrison returned on a season-long loan from Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton manager Sean Dyche added: : “Iliman adds versatility to our attacking options and strengthens our forward line as we look to build on the progress we made as a team last season in terms of chances created.