Key Everton man leaves int. squad as 10-word injury update given with Man Utd clash looming
Amadou Onana injury update.
Amadou Onana has left Belgium's squad during the international break.
The Everton midfielder has been struggling with a calf injury and will return to Goodison Park for treatment.
Onana did not feature for Belgium in their 1-0 friendly win over Serbia earlier this week. And now the Red Devils have confirmed he has left the camp. A post on the country's X account said: "Amadou Onana will leave the camp with a calf injury."
Onana has been troubled by an ongoing calf issue, which caused him to miss the 1-1 draw against Brighton and Hove Albion earlier this month. He did start the 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace last weekend but was withdrawn at half-time and was replaced by Idrissa Gana Gueye - who netted the match-winner.
On the decision to substitute Onana, Everton manager Sean Dyche said: “I know what a good player he is. He was unfortunate not to start but I think Ama had earned the right with his form in the performances before that and then coming out for just one game.
“Ama’s been struggling a bit with his calf, to be fair, and that was the reason for the change but I think Gana with his professionalism was outstanding. The way he’s gone about it today, it’s a brilliant bit of play and a fantastic touch. With the details and the nuances of football, fans sometimes don’t see the touch across the defender but it’s a fantastic touch in a tight area of the box and the finish is sublime.”
Everton's next fixture is against Manchester United at Goodison on Sunday 26 November (16.30 GMT).