Yerry Mina has been ruled out of Everton’s games against Watford, Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Everton face a race against time to ensure Yerry Mina plays again this season.

The defender suffered a calf injury in Sunday’s 2-1 defeat of Leicester City - which moved the Toffees out of the relegation zone amid their scrap with Leeds United and Burnley.

Mina is regarded as Everton’s best centre-back but has struggled to stay fit all campaign. He’s made just 13 league appearances in total.

Frank Lampard has confirmed that Mina will be absent for the Blues’ next three games against Watford tomorrow, Brentford (Sunday 15 May) and Crystal Palace (Thursday 19 May).

Everton are hopeful the Colombia international could be back for the final game of the season away to Arsenal.

“Yerry has a small injury in his calf so he won’t be playing the next game,” said Lampard.

“We’re probably looking towards the last game Yerry could be in contention for.”

Donny van de Beek and Ben Godfrey will be absent for the trip to Watford.