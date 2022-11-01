Key Everton star has until January to avoid a one-match suspension

Amadou Onana has been booked four times for Everton in the Premier League.

Everton mdifielder Amadou Onana. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Amadou Onana must walk the Everton disciplinary tightrope for the next six matches.

The midfielder is one booking away from being forced to serve a one-match ban after picking up a yellow card in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Fulham.

Onana has made an excellent start to life at Goodison Park after arriving from Lille for a fee that could reach £33.5 million in the summer transfer window.

He has made 13 appearances so far - and started 12 on the bounce - for Frank Lampard’s side. They sit 12th in the Premier League

But Onana has been cautioned four times against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool, Manchester United and most recently Fulham.

Premier League rules state that anyone who is given bookings from their side’s first 19 Premier League matches will serve a one-match ban.

Everton still have six games to fulfil, with the clash against Southampton on 14 January representing the final fixture Onana could earn a suspension.

The Blues have already seen Anthony Gordon serve a one-match ban this season for being booked five times. He’s picked up one more caution since.