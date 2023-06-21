Everton transfer news as a report in Belgium claims that midfielder Amadou Onana wants to leave the club.

Amadou Onana is 'unhappy' at Everton and wants to leave the club in the summer - according to one report in native Belgium.

The midfielder joined the Toffees from Lille less than 12 months ago for a fee that could reach £33.5 million. In his maiden season at Goodison Park, Onana made 35 appearances, recording one goal and two assists as Everton avoided Premier League relegation on the final day of the campaign.

Onana penned a five-year deal when he completed a switch to Merseyside. He was linked with Chelsea and Arsenal in the January transfer window but remained at the Blues.

Onana missed Belgium's Euro 2023 qualifiers against Austria and Estonia because of a minor groin injury. He’s been capped six times for the Red Devils and was part of their 2022 World Cup squad in Qatar.

And according to Flemish-based newspaper Het Nieuwsblad, the former Hamburg midfielder is ready to exit Goodison after just one season - with Chelsea and Arsenal still keen.

The report said: “If it depends on Amadou Onana (21), he will no longer play for Everton next season. This can be heard from journalists who follow the Premier League club on a daily basis. They have informed us that Onana is “very unhappy and absolutely wants to leave”. The player's entourage could not be reached for comment.

“In the winter, Everton wanted to catch another 55 million euros for Onana, Chelsea, among others, showed interest at the time. It would be surprising if Everton initially want to collect less money, but it remains to be seen whether the club management will stick to those high demands if it turns out that Onana no longer wants to play for 'The Toffees'.