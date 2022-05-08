Key man among two Leicester City players absent for Everton clash

Everton are looking to climb out of the Premier League drop zone.

Everton can move out of the Premier League relegation zone when they travel to Leicester City today (14.00).

The Toffees were given a boost in the battle for survival when Burnley were beaten 3-1 by Aston Villa yesterday.

With Frank Lampard's side two points behind the Clarets, a victory will see them out of the bottom three.

However, it'll be tall order given that Everton have won just one away game in the league all season - and that all the way back in August at Brighton and Hove Albion.

The Toffees will be without Donny van de Beek, Ben Godfrey, Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Cenk Tosun at the King Power Stadium due to injury.

However, Richarlison is set to feature despite having been suffering with a niggling ankle injury. The Brazilian bagged the winner in Everton's 1-0 defeat of Chelsea last weekend.

Meanwhile, Andre Gomes is available for selection again after missing the past two games.

Leicester head into the encounter against the backdrop of crashing out of the Europa Conference League to AS Roma in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Jamie Vardy has recently returned to fitness for the Foxes, having missed their 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park last month.

But Brendan Rodgers' side will be without Wilfred Ndidi.

The key midfielder suffered a season-ending injury in March and required surgery.

After the 1-0 loss to Roma in the Italian capital, with a Tammy Abraham header proving the difference, Rodgers admitted that Leicester are missing Ndidi's physical attributes.

He told LCTV: “It's been an issue for us all season. We clearly lack physicality. The courage is there for the players, but clearly, within the team, especially with Wilf [Ndidi] missing, we don’t have the physicality in the team.

“That has been a problem for us all season. We’ve tried man-marking, we’ve tried zonal, but it’s too easy to score.

"In the second half, we decided to change it and we really imposed the game. We got well into the final third, we just needed that little bit of luck or that final bit of quality to breakthrough.”