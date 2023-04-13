Key man casts doubt over Everton future with latest contract update

The midfielder has been a key player this season but his future is currently in doubt.

Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi is currently waiting until the end of the season before committing to a new deal, according to reports.

The 26-year-old’s current deal expires at the end of next season and was set to sign a new deal earlier this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, the Toffees are currently embroiled in a relegation battle for a second successive season and it’s unclear what their Premier League status will be at the end of the season.

According to Football Insider, sources claim the Nigerian international is holding off on signing a new deal until the future of the club has been decided.

The report stats that Iwobi has held extensive talks with the club over an extension to his current deal but wants to wait until he knows if the club will be in the Premier League next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A month ago, the same outlet reported that talks were progressing well but now he has decided to wait - and there’s also mention of interest from clubs around Europe, all of whom are awaiting the outcome of this season to see where his future could lie.

Iwobi has been instrumental this season, starting in all 30 games in the league, managing one goal and seven assists in a productive season for the former Arsenal winger.

His tireless energy, work-rate and willingness to get on the ball have seen him become a key player for Sean Dyche and at 26, he is just about to enter his prime years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton currently sit 17th, level on points with Nottingham Forest in 18th place, two points ahead of Leicester City in 19th and four ahead of bottom-placed Southmapton.

Tough games against Manchester City, Newcastle and Brighton await them, but they also face off against the likes of Wolves, Bournemouth, Leicester and Crystal Palace - all of which are huge games for their hopes of survival.

Relegation would cast doubt over the futures over a large majority of the squad, with Iwobi one who apparently seek a move to avoid spending a season in the Championship.

Advertisement