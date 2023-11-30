Register
Dyche claimed that it was 'unlikely' that the Belgian would be fit for the weekend's game after missing out last week.Dyche claimed that it was 'unlikely' that the Belgian would be fit for the weekend's game after missing out last week.
Key quotes as Everton boss Sean Dyche reveals Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin updates- gallery

Sean Dyche spoke ahead of Everton's trip to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 30th Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT

Sean Dyche addressed the media ahead of his side's game with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend after losing out against Manchester United last time out.

The Toffees face off against Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening and will be hoping to turn the tide after their 10-point deduction which has left them scrambling in the relegation zone.

There are some key doubts for the game with Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and there's also decisions to be made across the team for the Everton manager.

Ahead of the game, LiverpoolWorld was in attendance and we've collected all of the key quotes and topics from Dyche.

The Everton frontman has missed training the last few days and is being rested as a precaution ahead of the weekend clash. Dyche claimed he may be available, but could miss out.

1. Dominic Calvert-Lewin fitness

Dyche revealed that the forward has returned to training after missing out against Man United. He has trained and will be in contention for the weekend, which is certainly important given that DCL may not be available.

2. Beto's return?

The Everton boss quickly shut down rumours that contract talks with himself and the club had been delayed: "I don't know where that's come from." He claimed. "Someone did send me that but that is the least of my concerns as it stands. There's a bit going on, I'm parking any of that talk and cracking on with the team."

3. On contract rumours

"I don't know why they don't leave the game alone at times, I don't think it's needed. I don't think it's wanted, I might be wrong as people may have a different view. But how are you going to manage it? If someone goes off the pitch, there's the fan response from the fans, how do you manage the health and safety, can he warm up? This is how the world's gone."

4. On potential of Sin Bins in football

