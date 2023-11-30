Key quotes as Everton boss Sean Dyche reveals Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin updates- gallery
Sean Dyche spoke ahead of Everton's trip to face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend.
Sean Dyche addressed the media ahead of his side's game with Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend after losing out against Manchester United last time out.
The Toffees face off against Forest at the City Ground on Saturday evening and will be hoping to turn the tide after their 10-point deduction which has left them scrambling in the relegation zone.
There are some key doubts for the game with Amadou Onana and Dominic Calvert-Lewin and there's also decisions to be made across the team for the Everton manager.
Ahead of the game, LiverpoolWorld was in attendance and we've collected all of the key quotes and topics from Dyche.