Vincent Kompany. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany admitted that Everton's set-piece prowess is one of the best in the Premier League as Burnley's woes continued.

The Toffees earned a 2-0 win at Turf Moor to move seven points clear of the relegation zone. Amadou Onana opened the scoring for the visitors in the 19th minute when he headed home Dwight McNeil's corner. Then six minutes later, Michael Keane doubled Everton's advantage from a free-kick.

Ten of Sean Dyche's goals have been scored via dead-ball scenarios this season. And Kompany rued that Burnley, who remain second-bottom on eight points, were not good enough in both boxes.

The Clarets boss said: "It's two set plays. You can’t expect at this level to dominate every game, we’ve got to be realistic. The teams we’re facing have got players who can build up some momentum, that’s normal, but there’s not much I need to say about the overall defending or the attacking play, it’s more about both boxes today. We get done on two set plays.

"The moments we have, we have a few clear moments where we’re not able to finalise it and we get done in both boxes. That’s what you’re left to discuss. It’s a team effort, especially nowadays when every team has a strategy and things they do to create an advantage from a set play, depending on the quality of the delivery and the players who attack it,” he said.

"Credit to Everton, they’re one of the best teams in the league at doing that. But it’s part of the game. You don’t get to hide away from it. You don’t get to be good at some things and some others you’re not. You always get to feel a little bit like this game is undone by you not giving yourself a chance, which is never a good feeling.”

