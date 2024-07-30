Getty Images

Everton have been interested in Leeds United winger Willy Gnonto.

Daniel Farke has insisted that he is not anxious about the prospect of Willy Gnonto leaving Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

The Whites are preparing for a second season in the Championship after suffering play-off final defeat to Southampton last season. As they failed to return to the Premier League, a number of players at Elland Road have their future up in the air.

Archie Gray has been sold to Tottenham Hotspur for £40 million, leaving Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville as Leeds’ prized assets. Gnonto was targeted by Everton last summer but they had two bids rejected. The winger also handed in a transfer request but the Yorkshire side were steadfast he would not leave.

Gnonto scored nine goals and created three in 44 appearances during the 2023-24 campaign. He has again been on Everton’s list of targets this summer as Sean Dyche aims to bolster his attacking options.

Farke, speaking to Leeds Live, insists he’s relaxed and that the club will have solutions should Gnonto depart - but hopes he stays. The Whites boss said: “If you are working with anxiety in this business, then you are in the wrong position. We know we are, at the moment, not PSG (Paris Saint-Germain) or Real Madrid, we can’t just afford each and every player.

“We spoke, quite openly and honestly, about the past forcing us into situations where we have, sometimes, to think about the financial situation, within the rules. For that, yes, perhaps our hands are a little bit more tied than some other clubs.

“We need to be there with smart decisions and, overall, no anxiety because there are many players who want to play for this Leeds shirt. If one or two players leave, I am pretty sure we will find some good solutions. I hope, at the moment, our best solutions stay.”