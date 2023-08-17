Daniel Farke has insisted that Leeds United are becoming more and more 'in control' over any potential outgoings amid Everton's pursuit of Willy Gnonto.

The Toffees have made a fresh bid of £25 million for the Whites forward, according to Sky Sports. Gnonto has refused to play in Leeds' past two matches, although the club have publicly confirmed that the Italy international has been told he will not be leaving.

The Elland Road outfit are also at risk of losing Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra, who both have release clauses in their contracts.

But with two weeks until the transfer window closes, Farke is becoming more relaxed about the situation. Speaking before Leeds' game against West Brom on Friday, he said via the Yorkshire Post: "We spoke quite honestly and transparently about the situation definitely being a bumpy August and that there are exit clauses in the contracts of many players.

"This is what has happened over the last days. The situation has eased up a little bit and the closer we edge towards the end of the transfer window, the more we are back in the driver's seat and that's definitely good news."

Gnonto, Sinisterra and Helder Costa are all training away from the first team. Farke reaffirmed that the Toffees target is not for sale.

He added: "They are also moved out of the dressing room for different reasons. We have spoken at length about the situation with Willy. With Helder Costa, everything is quite relaxed as even from the start of pre-season, we had an open and pretty honest conversation.