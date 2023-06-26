Everton have been linked with Jack Harrison and Willy Gnonto from Leeds United this summer

Leeds United have not received any ‘expressions of interest or bids’ for winger Willy Gnonto amid reported interest from Everton.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last term as the Toffees clinched survival on the final day with a tense win over Bournemouth.

Everton have been strongly linked with Gnonto as well as teammate Jack Harrison, but incoming Leeds owners 49ers Enterprises are hoping they can convince both players to remain at Elland Road as they seek to bounce back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

Gnonto enjoyed a fine debut season in England after joining Leeds on deadline day last summer and is one of several players linked with a move away following their relegation.

He is currently on international duty with Italy’s Under-21s, scoring in a 3-2 win over Switzerland on Sunday night.

“I hadn’t yet scored for the Under-21s - I’m really happy with the goal but above all the win, which was hard fought, but we are happy,” said Gnonto after the Group D clash at the Under-21s European Championships.

“Now we are focused on the next one to go through. [Staying in control] is definitely something we need to improve because when you are 3-0 up you can’t afford to finish a game like this against a team as good as they are and in a tournament where everything is at stake. We’re happy to have won but we know we have lots to improve and we want to do this from the next game.”