Daniel Farke has insisted that Leeds United are not considering any outgoings amid Everton's interest in Wilfried Gnonto.

The Toffees have been heavily linked with a move for the Italy international as Sean Dyche aims to bolster his attacking options.

A host of Leeds players have departed during the summer transfer window following the club's relegation from the Premier League. They included last season's top goalscorer Rodrigo as well as Brenden Aaronson and Diego Llorente.

And with strikers Patrick Bamford, Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph absent for the Whites' 2-2 draw against Cardiff City on the opening day of the 2023-24 Championship season, Gnonto was forced to operate as a makeshift striker.

Leeds have endured a difficult transfer window so far and are desperate to bring in fresh faces. Speaking after the Cardiff clash, Farke insists that the Yorkshire outfit cannot contemplate allowing any of their players departing.

Via Leeds Live, the Elland Road boss responded when asked about the importance of keeping Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville: "Yes, we need them all. We need players and options, like I mentioned we have just trained with 16 players during the week. It's not that perfect for ambitious side but I don’t want to complain too much about it. We're not speaking at the moment about outgoings. Now it's important to strengthen the squad more or less in all areas.

“I spoke about this in the last press conference. I think on the goalkeeper position we are fine but in all other areas you would wish for even a bit more and a bit more quality and more options and a bit more depth in the squad. I mentioned also there will be no panicking so we also have to make sure that this club's not selfishly thinking about tomorrow but also what happens in the mid-term and long term and we have to stick to the financial rules. We have to have smart movements also due to the financial situations because we had more or less no incoming money due to the exit clauses.

“So the situation is like it is so it will take a while to be sorted out and we as a club are back in the driver's seat. Then we have to stay disciplined and we don't complain about the situation but we try in the end of August to be there with a stronger squad than today. So my topic is not to speak about possible outgoings it's more like what we'd like to speak about some incomings.”