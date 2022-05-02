Leeds United suffer big double injury blow amid Everton relegation battle

Everton are wo points behind Leeds and Burnley after their win over Chelsea at Goodison Park.

Leeds United have suffered a big double injury blow in their Premier League relegation battle.

Everton now trail the Whites by just two points after the weekend's results.

Leeds succumbed to a 4-0 loss to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

And the Toffees fully profited by defeating Chelsea 1-0 yesterday to move within two points of Jesse Marsch's side - and with a game in hand.

Indeed, the final few weeks of the season are set to be enthralling, with Burnley also still in the mix to go down.

Despite garnering 10 points from their past 12 games, the Clarets sit level with Leeds.

Everton, who are 18th, next face a trip to Leicester City , while the Yorkshire outfit welcome Arsenal - who are chasing third spot - to Elland Road.

However, Leeds will definitely be without Stuart Dallas against the Gunners - and for their remaining fixtures.

The Whites stalwart's season has come to an end after he suffered a broken leg in the loss to Man City.

He was injured late in the first half following a tackle on Jack Grealish and is set to be sidelined for a 'lengthy period'.

A Leeds statement said: "It is impossible to put into words just how important Stuart is to Leeds United on and off the field.

"Anyone who knows Stuart, knows he will come back from this stronger than ever, and in the meantime, he is sure to make his presence known at both Thorp Arch and Elland Road."

To make matters worse, Liam Cooper limped out of the warm-up against City.

The Leeds captain recently returned from a long-term injury and will undergo a knee scan.

Whites boss Marsch said: “Liam had a weird feeling in his knee after making a pass in warm-up.